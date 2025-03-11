Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) Senior West Bengal minister Shashi Panja on Tuesday said the state government is committed to "inclusive economic empowerment" for women, and emphasised its focus on sustainable growth.

Panja, the minister for industry, commerce and enterprises, and women and child development departments, also highlighted the state's leading position in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) owned by women.

Also Read | Titwala Shocker: Chinese Food Stall Owner Stalks, Sexually Assaults 2 Minor Sisters in Maharashtra; Arrested After Victims Report Incident to Mother.

Speaking at the CII West Bengal annual day meeting, she said, “Inclusive economic empowerment for women has always been a major priority for the state government”.

West Bengal has topped the national list of women-led MSMEs and social sector schemes that directly impact lakhs of women in the state, Panja said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

She also emphasised the government's efforts to bring about industry-friendly policies and sustainability as major attractions for potential investors.

“Proper education, combined with technical skills, is essential for securing employment,” she added.

Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohansaid said West Bengal is the first in the country to introduce electric ferries, with an expected investment of Rs 200 crore in the sector going forward.

He also spoke of the state's focus on building infrastructure for battery-swapping stations and promoting electric buses as part of its green transportation initiative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)