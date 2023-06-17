Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday evening paid a visit to Canning in South 24 Parganas district to take stock of the situation following the death of a Trinamool Congress activist during sporadic violence there over filing of nomination papers for the panchayat election, an official said.

Bose had paid a visit Bhangore in the same district, where three persons were killed in clashes between two political parties, on Friday.

Also Read | Aurangabad: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar Bows, Pays Obeisance to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb (Watch Video).

The governor has said violence would not be tolerated and culprits behind the clashes will be brought to book.

At least five people were killed in West Bengal in clashes since last week over filing of nomination papers for the June 8 panchayat polls.

Also Read | Mumbai Businessman Loses Rs 7.5 Crore to Fraudsters Including His Accountant; Two Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)