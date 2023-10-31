Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Tuesday named Gyanwant Singh as the new director of the Directorate of Economic Offences, a senior official said.

Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer, replaced Natarajan Ramesh Babu, who was named the ADG of state Provisioning, the official said.

Singh was the ADG of the state Counter Insurgency Force (CIF).

Ajay Nand, who was the ADG & IGP of West Bengal Telecommunication, replaced Singh as the new ADG of CIF.

Vivek Sahay, DGP Provisioning, was made the DG and CG of state Home Guards, he added.

