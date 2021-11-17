Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda took a dig at Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal Government in Uttrakhand while addressing the Bengali community here by saying that Bengal is going through a very tough time.

"There is corruption, political animosity, harassment, and anarchy. BJP has given shelter to refugees who were forced to leave their homes due to Political animosity in Bengal," said Nadda.

Mentioning the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 which was passed earlier by the central government, Nadda said " BJP has fulfilled its resolution of providing citizenship to Hindu, Parsi, Sikh, Christian brothers who've been discriminated against religion in Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan."

BJP national president interacted with the Bengali community in Rudrapur city of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

After interacting with them, Nadda took to Twitter and said, "Bengali society has been a pioneer in giving direction and vision to the country."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has always given protection and respect to Bengali values, traditions and beliefs and has connected this community with the mainstream development of society," he added.

Nadda, who is on a two-day trip to Uttrakhand had inaugurated the 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' from Chamoli on Monday.

Uttrakhand is set to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

