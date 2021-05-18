Kolkata, May 18 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday registered 145 Covid-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 13,576, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said also that 19,428 fresh cases of infection pushed the tally to 11,71,861. In the last 24 hours, 19,050 recoveries have been recorded in West Bengal improving the discharge rate to 87.60 per cent. So far, 10,26,492 people have been cured of coronavirus in the state.

The number of active cases presently is 1,31,793.

Kolkata accounted for 38 fresh fatalities while 36 and 13 deaths were registered in North and South 24 Parganas districts respectively.

The rest of the deaths were reported from several other districts of the state.

Of the 145 deaths, 85 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

The 19,428 new positive cases included 4,115 from North 24 Parganas, and 3,785 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Since Monday, 67,626 samples were tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 1,15,67,999.

