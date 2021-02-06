Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday registered two COVID-19 deaths -- the lowest in the last eight months -- raising the toll in the state to 10,201, the health department said in its bulletin.

At least 194 fresh cases were reported, with the tally mounting to 5,70,981, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate improved to 97.34 per cent after at least 297 people were discharged from hospitals over the last 24 hours, it said.

As many as 5,55,788 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far.

The number of active cases in Bengal has subsequently come down to 4,992.

Of the two fatalities, one was reported in the city and other in the neighbouring North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said, adding that the deaths occurred due comorbidities.

Kolkata accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 49.

Since Thursday, 23,167 samples have been examined in the state.

Meanwhile, at least 23,677 frontline workers were inoculated at 507 centres across the state on Friday -- the 16th day of the COVID-19 vaccination process -- even as two minor and one severe cases of 'Adverse event following immunization' (AEFI) were reported during the day, an official of the health department said.

"Two minor and one serious AEFI cases were reported today. The patient, whose condition had turned serious following vaccination, is doing fine at the moment. He has been discharged from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment," the official said.

