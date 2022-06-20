Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday reported 224 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 20,22,141, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,209 after one more fatality due to the contagion was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate rose to 4.19 per cent on Monday from Sunday's 3.50 per cent.

West Bengal currently has 2,044 active COVID-19 cases while 19,98,888 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

The state had reported 362 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 5,341 samples were tested in West Bengal, the bulletin added.

