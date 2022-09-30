Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday logged 262 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 21,14,521, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,506 as one more person succumbed to the disease, it said.

The positivity rate for the day was 3.61 per cent as 7,262 samples were tested.

The state now has 3,169 active COVID-19 cases while 20,89,846 people have recovered from the disease including 285 in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.83 per cent.

Bengal had reported 284 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday.

A total of 2,65,11,721 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

