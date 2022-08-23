Kolkata, Aug 23 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday logged 272 new COVID-19 cases, 77 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,05,222, a health department bulletin said.

The new cases were detected out of 10,008 samples tested, with a single day positivity rate of 2.72 per cent, it said.

One more fatality pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 21,446.

The state now has 3,477 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,80,299 people have recovered from the disease including 429 during the day, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.82 per cent.

Bengal had reported 195 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Monday.

A total of 2,62,16,484 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

