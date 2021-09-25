Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday reported 744 fresh COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 15,64,883, according to a health department bulletin.

Thirteen more fatalities due to the infection raised the toll to 18,716, it said.

North 24 Parganas district recorded four new deaths, followed by three in Kolkata.

At least 746 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,38,478.

The discharge rate remained at 98.31 per cent like the previous day. The positivity rate was 1.77 per cent.

West Bengal now has 7,689 active cases, 15 less recorded on Thursday.

The state has so far conducted over 1.79 crore sample tests, including 42,113 since Thursday, the bulletin said.

At least 4,94,390 people were inoculated during the day, a senior official of the health department said, adding that over 5.39 crore beneficiaries have received at least one dose of the vaccines.

