Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) West Bengal witnessed an uptick in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after the state recorded 919 new infections and 14 fatalities, a health department bulletin said.

This is a rise from Tuesday when 862 fresh cases and 14 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Kolkata alone reported 245 new cases in a single day, a marginal drop from 249 infections on Tuesday.

North 24 Parganas had the second-highest number of single-day cases at 147, as against 135 on the previous day.

New cases were also recorded in the districts of South 24 Parganas (75), Howrah (80), and Hooghly (81), according to the bulletin.

Of the fresh fatalities, the metropolis and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district accounted for four deaths each, Jalpaiguri (two) and South 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, and Darjeeling districts recorded one death each, it said.

The coronavirus death toll is now 19,714.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 15,95,414 during the day while the number of active cases was 8152, 26 more than Tuesday.

The positivity rate increased to 2.24 per cent from 2.20 per cent on the previous day, while the number of daily tests increased from 39,112 to 41,017, it said.

With 879 coronavirus patients recuperating from the infection on Wednesday, the recovery rate stood at 98.29 per cent, it said.

A total of 15,68,088 patients have been discharged so far, it said.

As many as 1,93,37,544 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said.

