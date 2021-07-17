Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) The cyber cell of Kolkata Police has arrested a 39-year-old man from West Bengal's Malda district for allegedly duping an e-commerce company of Rs 35 lakh, police said on Saturday.

He was arrested from his Malda residence on Friday night, an officer said.

"The accused person had prepared forged and fabricated documents as well as electronic records and used the same as genuine for the purpose of cheating by using computer resources," he said, adding that the man has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

