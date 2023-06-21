Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday summoned principal secretary of West Bengal school education department Manish Jain to again appear before its officers for questioning in connection with their ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment in state government jobs, a source said.

The official, who had appeared before the CBI on June 15 in the same case, has been asked to reach the central probe agency's Kolkata office here on Friday morning.

Also Read | Gujarat: Brazilian National Arrested at Ahmedabad Airport With Black Cocaine Valued at Rs 32 Crore.

“Jain was questioned for nearly six hours during his last appearance. The officers, however, are not satisfied with his replies and hence decided to question him again,” the source told PTI.

It will be Jain's third appearance before the probe agency in the same case.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: Bahanaga School Used As Makeshift Mortuary Reopens in Balasore After Completion of Summer Vacation.

The bureaucrat was questioned for more than five hours during his first appearance at the CBI office last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)