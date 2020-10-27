Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 3,917 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,14,003, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate was recorded at 87.76 per cent.

The death toll mounted to 6,604 after 58 fresh fatalities were reported from different parts of the state.

The bulletin said that the state's coronavirus tally pushed to 3,57,779 as 3,957 more people tested positive for the infection.

West Bengal now has 37,172 active cases, it said.

Since Monday, 42,108 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

