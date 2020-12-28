Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,48,471 as 1,028 more people tested positive for the infection, while 27 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,625, a health bulletin said.

As many as 1,614 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 95.85 per cent, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 268, followed by Kolkata (200) and Howrah (71), the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas also reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at seven, followed by four each in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas, it said.

Twenty fresh fatalities were caused due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The state now has 13,161 active cases, while 5,25,685 people have been cured of the disease so far, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has so far tested over 69.93 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 28,095 in the last 24 hours, it said.

Kolkata Police inspector Satyabrata Paul, who was posted at the Special Branch and currently deputed to the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy (SVSPA) at Barrackpore, succumbed to the disease on Monday.

With Paul's death, over 20 policemen of the force have died due to COVID-19 so far.

"We deeply mourn the untimely demise of Inspector Satyabrata Paul, who was posted in the Special Branch deputed to SVSPA, Barrackpore. He was affected with COVID19 and was at the forefront of our #FightAgainstCorona," Kolkata Police tweeted.

