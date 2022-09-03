Kolkata, Sept 3 (PTI) West Bengal reported 193 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Sets Herself Ablaze at Police Station After Police Allegedly Deny To Lodge Complaint of Rape in Shahdol.

The tally now stands at 21,07,707 and the number of fatalities at 21,472, a bulletin by the department said,

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Five Cops Suspended After 19-Year-Old Tribal Youth Dies in Police Custody in Indore.

The number of active cases decreased to 2,268 following 283 recoveries.

Till Saturday 20,83,967 people had recovered in West Bengal since the outbreak of the disease, the bulletin said..

In the last 24 hours, Bengal has tested 8,345 samples since Friday, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)