Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally surged to 5,79,826 on Friday as 347 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality took the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,301, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 99, followed by 98 in North 24 Parganas district. Howrah reported the lone fatality caused due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

As many as 290 people have been cured of the disease, even as the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state slightly declined to 97.65 per cent.

The state now has 3,297 active cases, while 5,66,228 people have recovered from the disease so far.

West Bengal has to date tested over 89.15 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 20,425 in the last 24 hours, it added.

