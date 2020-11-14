Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,28,498 on Saturday as 3,823 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Fifty-three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 7,610, it said.

A record 4,479 more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 3,90,096, the bulletin said.

The state now has 30,792 active coronavirus cases, it said.

West Bengal has tested 44,127 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

