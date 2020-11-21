Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 7,976 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 3,639 new cases of infection took the tally to 4,52,270.

Since Friday, 3,794 recoveries from the disease were reported and the discharge rate in the state now is 92.63 per cent.

The number of active cases stood at 25,391, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 44,208 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

