Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 2,851 on Monday after 57 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The state's coronavirus caseload also went up to 1,41,837 as 2,967 cases of infection were registered, the department said in a bulletin.

It said that the discharge rate of COVID-19 patients is now 78.46 per cent after 3,285 patients were released from various hospitals on Monday.

So far, 1,11,292 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

The number of active cases stood at 27,694.

Since, Sunday, 35,267 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

