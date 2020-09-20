Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 4,359 on Sunday after 61 more patients succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

The case tally went up to 2,25,137 as 3,177 more people tested positive for the virus, it said.

The bulletin issued Sunday evening said that 2,958 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the discharge rate of the state to 87.05 per cent.

The number of active cases is now 24,806, the bulletin said.

Since Saturday, 45,656 samples were tested for COVID-19 Win the state.

