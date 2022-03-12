Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday registered 71 fresh Covid-19 cases, 35 less than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 20,16,369, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 21,186 as no fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

The state had logged 106 fresh cases and two deaths on Friday.

The bulletin said 111 Covid patients recovered from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of cured people to 19,93,681.

The number of active cases is 1,502.

Since Friday, Bengal tested 20,714 samples taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 24,475,445, it added.

