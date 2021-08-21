Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 18,346, a health department bulletin said.

The coronavirus caseload in the state mounted to 15,41,747 as 758 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

At least 767 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,13,766.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.19 per cent.

West Bengal now has 9,635 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far conducted over 1.65 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 47,262 since Thursday, it added.

