Kolkata, April 21: West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 10,784 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 6,88,956, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also rose to 10,710 after 58 fresh fatalities were reported. In the last 24 hours, 5,616 patients were cured of the disease in the state, and the recovery rate stands at 89.23 per cent. India Reports Highest-Ever Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Count Reaches 1,56,16,131.

West Bengal now has 63,496 active cases, the bulletin said. Since Tuesday, 50,014 samples have been tested for coronavirus, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)