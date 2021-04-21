New Delhi, April 21: India recorded 2,95,041 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day surge till date, and 2,023 fatalities from the coronavirus infection, also the highest death count in a day, according to data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Consequently, the overall COVID-19 cases in the country went up to 1,56,16,131, and death toll reached 1,82,553. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Single Dose May Cost Rs 700-1000 in Open Market, Says Report.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the country registered over two lakh COVID-19 cases in a day. Currently, there are 21,57,538 active COVID-19 cases in the country. On a positive note, a total of 1,67,457 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,32,76,039. One patient had migrated to another country. PM Narendra Modi Urges Youth and 'Bal Mitron' to Help in Abiding COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior and Save Nation from Lockdown.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 27,10,53,392 samples have been tested so for COVID-19. Of these, 16,39,357 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 29,90,197 people were also administered COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 13,01,19,310.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation. Asserting that the government is making every possible effort to meet the increasing demand of oxygen in the various parts of the country, PM Narendra Modi advised the state governments to use lockdown as the last resort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 cases.

