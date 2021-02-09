Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday reported its lowest count of fresh COVID-19 cases in the last nine months at 146, even as six more deaths pushed the toll to 10,215, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally stood at 5,71,636, it said.

The state now has 4,496 active cases, while 5,56,925 people have recovered from the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 20,456 samples have been tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 81,88,284, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, at least 26,310 people were administerd Covishield vaccines at 679 sites in the state on Tuesday. At 18 sites, Covaxin shots were given to 1,015 beneficiaries, an official said.

