Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) The Mamata Banerjee cabinet on Monday approved the formation of an industrial promotion board to facilitate the establishment of more factories in West Bengal, a senior minister said.

The chief minister will head the board which will look into issues related to power, water supply and land, and work out solutions through coordination among various departments, Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said after a cabinet meeting.

Also Read | OBC Quota: Sharad Pawar Says Constitutional Amendment a ‘Fraud’, Seeks Caste Census.

Apart from the chief secretary and the chairman of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, ministers and secretaries of the finance, industry and commerce, information technology, tourism, food processing and horticulture and power departments will be the board members.

"Although the state government has introduced a one-stop shop system for industrialisation, there are various problems in case of power, land and finance-related issues.

Also Read | NTA CU-CET 2021 Registration Begins Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at cucet.nta.nic.in.

"This is why the chief minister took the decision to form the board where all departments concerned are included so that there is better coordination and work is expedited quickly and willing investors don't face hassles, bringing in more investments," Chatterjee said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)