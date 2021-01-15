Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Noted Bengali actress Ditipriya Roy Friday bagged the 'Bacharer Best Award, 2020, instituted by the ABP digital group.

Organised by the Anandabazar.com, the first edition of the Bacharer Best Award honoured real life heroes in various fields with roots in Bengal.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gave away the award to Roy, who rose to fame with her role as Rani Rashmoni in Bengali serial 'Karunamoyee Rani Rashmoni', at Raj Bhavan.

Aveek Sarkar, the Editor Emeritus and Vice Chairman of the Ananda Bazar Group of Publications and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Press Trust of India, made the opening remarks.

Stanford University professor Arun Majumdar, who was one of the front-runners for the post of Secretary of Energy in US President elect Joe Biden's administration, was one of the recipients of the award.

Three others were Sujit Chattopadhaya, a teacher from Aushgram in Bardhaman district, mathematician and youngest recipient of the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award Neena Gupta, and medical practioner Debika Roy Biswas.

According to ABP digital editor Anindiya Jana, barring Roy none of the other four could be present to receive the award due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

