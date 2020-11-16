Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal mounted to 7,714 on Monday with 53 more people succumbing to the virus, a bulletin released by the health department said. With 3,012 fresh cases, the state's coronavirus tally climbed to 4,34,563, it said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal, however, rose to 91.81 per cent with 4,376 people recovering from the disease since Sunday.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Now Getting OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix Update in India; Here’s How You can update.

The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stood at 8.27 per cent, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 38,127 samples have been tested in West Bengal, and the number of active cases stood at 27,897, it added.

Also Read | Dr AM Arun, Founder of Vasan Eye Care, Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest at Age of 51.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)