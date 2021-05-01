Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday reported the highest one-day COVID-19 deaths with 103 people succumbing to the infection, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's coronavirus death toll is 11,447 now.

The tally rose to 8,45,878 as a record single-day spike of 17,512 cases was registered.

The state reported 14,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The discharge rate slipped to 84.86 per cent.

The number of active cases climbed to 1,16,659.

Since Friday, 56,297 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)