Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Two interstate drug peddlers, including one woman, have been arrested after a successful operation by the Narcotics Control Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City.

The CCB seized 8,335 LSD strips, 534 grams of Charas, 5kg of Hydro Ganja, along with two mobile phones and one two-wheeler during the operation, according to a release.

The CCB Narcotics Control Wing officers and staff conducted this raid within the limits of Bagalur Police Station based on credible information gathered by a team led by ACP HK Mahanand and Police Inspector Manjappa CA.

The two arrested were revealed to be Bengaluru residents for the past year and were involved in an organized illegal drug distribution network. They were receiving narcotic substances from a Kerala-based individual residing in Thailand and distributing them to customers as per his instructions, thereby earning illegal profits. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at Bagalur Police Station, and further investigation is in progress, as per the release.

In another operation led by ACP NK, Mahanand and Police Inspector Rakshit AK seized 1.5 kg Hydro Ganja based on credible inputs. The contraband had been smuggled via international parcel services and cleverly concealed inside chocolate and biscuit boxes to avoid suspicion. The estimated value of the contraband is ₹1.5 crore,

Following the recovery, a case has been registered at KG Nagar Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and efforts are ongoing to trace the accused.

Leadership of ACP HK Mahanand and Police Inspector VD Shivaraju, also apprehended two foreign women who were illegally residing in India after overstaying their visas within the limits of Mico Layout Police Station in another operation, the release noted.

They have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and subsequently sent to the Foreigners Detention Centre as per legal procedures.

This entire operation was carried out under the guidance Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajay Hilori, DCP (Crime-2) Raja Imam Qasim who were led by ACP HK Mahanand, Inspectors Manjappa C.A., Rakshit AK, VD Shivaraju and staff. (ANI)

