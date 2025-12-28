Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 28 (ANI): The SG Palya police station in Bengaluru has registered an FIR, arrested and remanded three men to judicial custody, who, according to a witness, were harassing a girl for several kilometres on a main road. According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday night.

The SG Palya police station, in response to X's post about a man who identified himself as Abhinav Vasudevan, stated that it had initiated suitable legal action and was considering the complaint. The three men were identified as Roshan (19), Ayan (19) and Rihan Khan (18). The bike allegedly involved in the harassment incident was also identified.

The X post stated, "regarding this post, suitable legal action has been taken. An FIR has been registered, the accused persons have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody."

The complainant and witness 'Abhinav Vasudevan' in his X post, alongwith the video as evidence of the harassment, stated, "Saw a girl being harassed by a group of guys for several kms on a main road, & this was before 10. I took a video as evidence and intervened, in they immediately fled. @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic."

He tagged the Bengaluru City Police and the Bengaluru City Traffic Police on his X post to initiate appropriate legal action.

Earlier, Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi Police arrested a man accused of harassing a young woman in Bengaluru. He forced the woman to create a romantic connection and harassed her by trying to tear off her clothes.

In a recent incident in Bengaluru, a man had begun pestering a woman by repetitively forcing her into a relationship after introducing himself through Instagram. The harassment escalated further as he would follow her wherever she went, hit her with his hands and use abrasive and abusive language towards her.

On December 22, the accused came to the PG she was living in and started to force her to fall in love with him. It escalated when he started hitting her on her head, back, and neck. He grabbed her by her hand to try to tear off the shirt she was wearing and ran away from the scene after the harassment.

Based on this information, the Jnanabharathi Police Station registered a case under the relevant sections on the same day. That included Sections 74, 75, 76, 78, 79, and 351(2) of BNS-2023, and further investigation was conducted to apprehend the accused.These sections primarily address criminal offences against women, while Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertains to criminal intimidation.

The police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within 24 hours. They identified and located him for further investigation into the matter.

The DCP of the South-West Division, Anita B Haddannavar IPS and ACP of Kengeri Sub-Division, Basavaraj Teli, Police Inspector of Gnanabharathi Police Station, Ravi M.S., Police Sub-Inspector, Vijay Kumar S.M., Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar G.K., and staff members Hanumant H.C. and Omkar Kulkarni were involved in the prompt arrest of the accused. (ANI)

