Body of woman found in a plastic drum at Baiyappanahalli railway station, Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): The body of an unidentified woman was found inside a plastic drum at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli in Karnataka's Bendaluru district on Tuesday.

The deceased woman is around 31-35 years old.

The police informed that the body was brought there by three people in an auto rickshaw.

The CCTV footage of three people carrying the drum and leaving it at the railway station is being examined by police.

Railway SP Soumyalata visited the incident site. The police have started investigation to find the people who were carrying the drum after checking the CCTV footage.

In a similar incident which happened in January, the body of a woman, also aged between 31-35, was found in Yeshavantpur railway station in Bengaluru. (ANI)

