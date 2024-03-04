New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Monday.

At least nine people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Man Strangulates Wife to Death Following Domestic Dispute in Boisar, Takes Her to Hospital Claiming Suicide Attempt; Arrested.

According to the sources, the investigation into the explosion has been handed over to the NIA.

A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, the sources said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Launch Several Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crore in Telangana, Tamil Nadu Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)