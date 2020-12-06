Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested an accused named Nagaraj Shetty here in Vyalikaval after conducting raids at his residence based on complaints of alleged illegal money lending.

The CCB conducted the raid on complaints that Nagaraj was charging exorbitant interest rates.

Also Read | Mumbai: Cylinder Blast Leads to Fire in Lalbaug Area, 20 Injured.

As many as 164 cheques, 84 on-demand promissory notes, property documents were seized from the spot. Besides, Rs 22 lakhs cash has been recovered.

"Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested an accused Nagaraj Shetty in Vyalikaval after conducting raids at his residence and seized 164 cheques, 84 on-demand promissory notes, property documents forcefully taken from victims and Rs 22 lakhs cash," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, CCB. (ANI)

Also Read | Bajrang Dal Leader in Assam Says ‘Hindus Visiting Church on Christmas Will Be Beaten Up’, Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)