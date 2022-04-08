Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI) The Bengaluru civic agency has prohibited animal slaughter and sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami on April 10.

Also Read | Kerala: Three Booked for Murder Bid on Youth in Kochi.

“There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami,” the joint director of the animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said in the order,

The order is based on BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta's circular on April 3.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 7th Roza of Ramadan on April 9 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter.

There is a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)