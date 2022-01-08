Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): At least four people, including two women, died in a collision between a truck and car on the Nice road near Purvankara Apartment in Bengaluru on Friday, police informed.

Due to overspeeding which created chain accidents resulting in two more cars getting damaged and also 3-4 container vehicles got damaged.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: India May See 10 Lakh COVID-19 Cases a Day by January-End During Third Wave Peak, Says IISc-ISI Model.

"A major fatal accident occurred on Nice Road near Purvankara Apartment in Bengaluru wherein a truck collided with vehicles," Kuldeep Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic West said.

"All four people including two women and two men have died in this accident. The case is being registered and investigation is undertaken," police said. (ANI)

Also Read | India Reports 377 New Cases of Omicron in Past 24 Hours, Tally Rises to 3,007; Maharashtra, Delhi Worst Hit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)