New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A Bengaluru man has been arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi businessman of over Rs 10 crore on a promise of Rs 500 crore profit for facilitating the sale of some purportedly DRDO-approved radioactive articles of the accused, police said here on Friday.

Also Read | Tryst With Destiny Review: The Anthology Series on SonyLIV Transitions From Mind-Blowing To Ordinary So Rapidly That It’s Upsetting.

A Delhi police team arrested accused Atheeq Ahmad on the complaint of Delhi's East of Kailash-based paint and hardware trader Sanjay Taneja.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 4 Killed, 8 Injured After Two Families Clashes Over a Dispute at Panchayat.

In his complainant, Taneja alleged that he was duped by a gang of 22 people, including Ahmad, of Rs 10.63 crore between March 2016 and September 2018, a senior police officer said.

The tricksters made him part with the money to help them maintain their radio-active articles, purportedly approved by Defence Research and Development Organisation, in their firms before their sale to a UK-based firm M/s Barclays Metal World, the officer added.

Taneja said he gave the entire amount to the accused either through bank transfer or cheques or cash in several tranches, the officials said, adding during the investigation, most of the money was found transferred to M/s Barclays Metal World.

And M/s Barclays Metal World was found to be a single proprietorship firm of accused Ahmad and dealing in scrap metal.

While tricking Taneja to transfer money to them from time to time, the tricksters kept on delaying the sale of the purported radioactive materials on the pretext of their testing and maintenance in various firms like M/s Devyani Groups, M/s Jaipur Gems, Anjneya Sewa Samiti, M/s Barclays Metal World, all run by them, Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) R K Singh said.

In this case, one accused Bhawani Singh Shekhawat has already been arrested, he said

Further investigation is underway to nab other co-accused persons, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)