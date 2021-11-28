Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Bengaluru Police has asked organisers to cancel comedian Munawar Faruqui's stand-up show here in Karanataka's capital city on Sunday citing the programme by the "controversial figure" could lead to a possible law and order problem in light of threats from several organisations on social media.

Faruqui's 'Dongri to Nowhere' programme was scheduled to be held at a city auditorium on Sunday.

"It is learned that Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure as he was been in controversy for his statements on other religion Gods," a letter sent by Ashok Nagar Police Station to organizers read.

"There is credible information that several organizations opposing this stand-up -Comedy show performed by Munawar Faruqui. This could create chaos and could disturb public peace and harmony which may further lead to law and order problems. Therefore it is suggested that you should cancel the Munawar Faruqui stand up - Comedy show, scheduled at Good Shepherd Auditorium on November 28 at 5:00 pm," it said.

Faruqui and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on January 1 following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day. He was later released on bail. (ANI)

