Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Viveknagar Police has arrested two people for selling prohibited Narcotic Drug, Ganja.

From their possession, the police seized 21 kg 210 grams of the prohibited narcotic drug ganja and two mobile phones used in the offence. The total value of the seized articles is ₹ 21,00,000/-.

Also Read | What Is Baby Ariha Shah Case? Know Story of Indian Child in German Foster Care As PM Narendra Modi Raises Issue With Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

On Friday evening, the police received credible information that revealed that two persons were attempting to sell the prohibited narcotic drug ganja to customers on the footpath opposite India Garage, on the road leading towards Vanarpet, which falls within the limits of the police station.

Acting on this information, the police rushed to the spot indicated by the informant and conducted a raid, during which two persons were apprehended.

Also Read | What Is Panel System in Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026? How To Vote?.

Upon interrogation, the apprehended persons confessed that, with the intention of earning more money, they had purchased ganja at a low price from an unknown person in Odisha and intended to sell it to customers at a higher price.

The police seized 21 kg 210 grams of the prohibited narcotic drug ganja and 2 mobile phones used in the offence, with the total value of the seized articles amounting to ₹ 21,00,000/-.

Subsequently, a case was registered at the police station under the NDPS Act, and the two accused were produced before the Court on Tuesday.

The Court remanded both the accused to judicial custody. Two other persons involved in this case are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them. Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)