Bengaluru, Jul 7 (PTI) Three Nigerians were arrested and 2.8 kg of synthetic narcotics along with nearly 400 kg of hydro ganja worth over Rs 4 crore were seized in Rajanukunte near Kempegowda International Airport, police said on Monday.

According to Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police C K Baba, the foreign nationals had arrived in India on medical visas and were found to be overstaying.

"Based on credible intelligence and surveillance of suspect movements, our team identified suspicious activity involving the movement of foreign nationals," Baba told reporters.

During a search of their residence, police seized 2.8 kg of MDMA crystals, approximately 400 kg of hydro Ganja, over Rs 2 lakh in cash, seven mobile phones, packaging materials, and a weighing machine.

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused had entered India via Delhi in December 2024, citing "medical reasons".

After completing their stay in the capital, they travelled to Bengaluru, where they were allegedly operating from.

"They concealed the drugs within cardboard sheets used for packing clothes and transported them discreetly from one location to another," Baba said.

All three have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The SP added that the investigation is ongoing to trace the wider network and supply chain.

"There appears to be a larger network behind this operation. Our team will probe further to establish the source of the drugs, the modus operandi, and intended supply destinations," he added.

