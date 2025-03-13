Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday announced that double-decker flyovers, tunnel roads, buffer roads, elevated corridors, and other infrastructure projects are planned to ease Bengaluru's traffic congestion.

"I have taken the responsibility of Bengaluru seriously. Unlike New Delhi, Bengaluru is not a planned city—only areas like Jayanagar, Indiranagar, and Malleswaram have planned layouts," he said, while responding to a question in the Legislative Council from MLC Sudham Das on the measures being taken to improve traffic flow.

The Peripheral Ring Road project could have significantly reduced the city's traffic woes, but it was not executed, Shivakumar added.

He also noted that the PRR would have cost Rs 3,000-4,000 crore if implemented earlier, but today, the cost has risen to Rs 26,000 crore.

"We are moving ahead with the PRR by securing a loan from HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation). When K J George was the Bengaluru Development Minister, he proposed a steel bridge on Bellary Road, but strong opposition halted the project," Shivakumar said.

"We are paying the price for that decision today. Now, we have planned two tunnel roads—a 17 km stretch from East to West and a 23 km stretch from North to South. Tenders for the first phase will be called soon."

Shivakumar also revealed plans to construct double-decker flyovers and wide buffer roads along stormwater drains to further alleviate traffic congestion.

"We are planning double-decker flyovers wherever new metro lines are being developed. The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) will share the cost equally. It costs Rs 120 crore to construct one kilometre of a double-decker flyover, and we have allocated Rs 9,000 crore for the project," he said, in a release issued by his office.

Additionally, 300 km of 50-feet-wide buffer roads will be built along stormwater drains to ease traffic, with Rs 3,000 crore earmarked for this initiative, Shivakumar added.

"We are also building roads through the issuance of TDRs (Transferable Development Rights). A notification has been issued for a 7.8 km road from Hebbal to Hennur. In total, 320 km of new roads are under construction in Bengaluru," he added.

Furthermore, Shivakumar announced an allocation of Rs 9,000 crore for the white-topping of 1,682 km of roads.

"We have taken a Rs 2,000 crore loan from the World Bank to construct 850 km of stormwater drains. Of this, 480 km has already been completed," he added.

