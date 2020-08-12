Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Two persons have died and around 60 police personnel have been injured in clashes that broke out here over an alleged inciting social media post, Bengaluru Police said on Wednesday.

Police have imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Bengaluru to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's Residence Vandalised Over 'Inciting Social Media Post', Probe Ordered.

"Two people died in police firing, one injured shifted to a hospital. Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) have been injured in the clashes," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

"Section 144 of CrPC to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area has been imposed in Bengaluru and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits of the city," he added.

Also Read | Thane: Fire at Medical Shop of Diya Multispeciality Hospital, Four COVID-19 Patients Shifted.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's residence in Bengaluru was vandalised on Tuesday, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew, police said.

Murthy's house was attacked by people for an alleged controversial post on Facebook regarding Prophet Muhammad by his nephew Naveen.

Taking note of the situation, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Issue will be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)