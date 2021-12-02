Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others injured when a car crashed into the pavement and ran over them in the city on Wednesday night, police said.

According to police, the accident happened at the Sompura Toll Gate on the Hosakerehalli NICE Road.

The victims were having their meals on the pavement when the car hit them.

A 68-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both residents of Varasandra, died on the spot, the police said.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital, they added.

