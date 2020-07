Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Bengaluru's Jamia Islamia Masjid is all set to celebrate Eid ul-Adha on Saturday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a sanitiser tunnel in place at the entrance, Sayyid Imran Imam, Maulvi of the masjid said on Friday.

"The Karnataka Wakf Board released a circular that said that this year, Eid ul-Adha was only to be celebrated in masjids that are not in containment zones, and not in public places like corporations grounds. Those masjids that are in containment zones will not be open. We have put in a sanitiser tunnel at the entrance and will carry out temperature checks for all those who want to enter the masjid to worship. Hand sanitisers have been placed across the premises," Maulvi Imran told ANI.

He added, "Every year about 10,000 people come to worship but this year we will only allow 1,500 to 2,000 people as it will be difficult to maintain social distance if we allow more people."

"Young children, elderly and sick people, and those who have been prescribed home quarantine will not be permitted to enter the masjid. We urge that they celebrate and worship in their own homes to keep themselves and their family members safe," he added.

He further urged that those who want to sacrifice an animal on the occasion should do so in a closed, private space and not in public.

"Anyone who will be doing 'kurbani' (sacrifice) must not do so in a public place and should follow all the guidelines given by the state government. They must carry out the process in an official slaughterhouse or in a private space where no one else will be bothered. The highest standards of hygiene should be maintained. In case anyone is unable to do 'kurbani' while maintaining all the prescribed guidelines, we strongly urge that they use the money to pay for an underprivileged person's medical expenses or give the amount as alms to the needy," he said. (ANI)

