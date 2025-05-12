Bengaluru, May 12 (PTI) Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has warned the public about cyber criminals exploiting the recent Indo-Pak conflict by using phishing scams, fake news, and malicious links to commit cyber fraud. He urged people not to share unverified content related to the conflict.

He appealed to citizens to verify information through official government websites and social media handles, and to always double-check content before forwarding or reacting.

Also Read | Crackdown on Cyber Criminals in India: 20 Cyber Fraudsters Involved in 515 Cases Nationwide Arrested.

"Attention Bengaluru—cyber criminals are exploiting rising tensions around the Indo-Pak conflict. From phishing scams to fake news and malicious links, they are using your curiosity to lure you into dangerous situations. Don't be the next victim. Here's what to watch out for," he said in a video message posted on the Bengaluru Police's official 'X' account.

He warned that users might receive messages claiming to offer exclusive updates or leaked footage.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says Stopped Nuclear Conflict, Used Trade to End India-Pakistan Hostilities.

"Don't be fooled. These links often lead to fake websites or, worse, install malware on your device. Clicking them could result in your data being stolen—and it doesn't stop there," he said.

He cautioned against suspicious videos, images, or files titled 'Army Job Application Form.pdf' or 'Dance of the Hillary tasksche.exe', and said emails were another common method of attack.

"If you get an email from an unknown sender claiming to offer urgent updates or job opportunities, don't open it. These are classic phishing tactics. On WhatsApp and social media, never open unknown files—even if they're from someone you know. Don't forward suspicious content. Just delete it and move on," he said.

Advising against downloading APKs (Android Package Kit files), he urged the public to install apps only from official stores like the Play Store.

"Do not click on forwarded links claiming to show conflict updates or sensitive footage. Be cautious with shared content. Exit, report, and delete suspicious WhatsApp groups. If you come across unverified or inflammatory content, report and exit immediately. Don't open emails from unknown senders, especially those with urgent subject lines or attachments related to the Indo-Pak conflict," he added.

For those who may have already fallen victim, he advised not to panic and to immediately call the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or report incidents at cybercrime.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)