Patna, June 18 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched two schemes aimed at giving a boost to the spirit of enterprise among the states women and youth. Both Mahila Udyami Yojana and Yuva Udyami Yojana promise an assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to applicants.

Addressing a function organized on the occasion, the chief minister said half of the assured sum would be given in the form of grant while the remaining amount will be a loan, interest-free for women and at a nominal rate of one per cent for young men.

Others who were connected via the virtual mode included Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, inducted into the state cabinet earlier this year and given the industry portfolio.

Kumar said his government has, in the past, come up with specific schemes for encouraging entrepreneurship among those belonging to the SCs, STs and OBCs.

"The latest schemes are aimed at giving a fillip to entrepreneurship among women and young men from all social groups", he disclosed.

The chief minister also inaugurated a portal, dedicated to boosting entrepreneurship in the state, on the occasion. PTI

