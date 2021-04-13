Sasaram, Apr 13 (PTI) Three Bihar legislators have been booked for violating COVID guidelines in Rohtas district, police said on Tuesday. The three MLAs were among 17 people against whom an FIR has been registered with Nasriganj police station of the district. Nasriganj police station SHO Razi Ahmad said the case has been lodged for organising a public reception followed by cultural programme on night of April 10 in Baradih village. The FIR was lodged on the statement of Circle Officer Shyam Sundar Rai on Monday. The three MLAs are- RJD MLA from Dinara Vijay Kumar Mandal, Anita Devi (RJD MLA from Noakha) and CPI-ML legislator from Karakat Arun Singh. Along with them district council head Nathuni Ram has also been named.

They have been booked for organising the gathering without prior permission and violating COVID restrictions.

Investigation is underway, the SHO said.

The Nitish Kumar government has imposed curbs in the backdrop of a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases on account of second wave in Bihar.

