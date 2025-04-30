Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) By raking up the water issue with Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was trying to divide the two states, at a time when the country was united against Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Wednesday.

The BJP leader's statement came a day after Mann refused the release of more water to Haryana, stating that the neighbouring state has already utilised 103 per cent of its allocated share.

Mann has also accused the BJP of exerting pressure on the Punjab government through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to meet Haryana's demand.

Mann has said Haryana has exhausted its share of water in March and is now seeking additional water for April and May. He said Punjab needs water for the upcoming paddy sowing season and there is not a single surplus drop to spare.

Union minister Bittu on Wednesday said the whole country stands united against the merciless killing of 26 people in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

"At this point in time, when everybody stands united to give a befitting reply (to Pakistan) why did you (Mann) speak about creating division," asked Bittu referring to Mann's statement over the water issue.

"You (Mann) have tried to divide two brothers (Punjab and Haryana) at this point in time and you should seek an apology," said Bittu in a video posted on his Facebook account.

Later in a statement, Bittu said all political parties in one voice condemned the terror attack and wanted to avenge the killings.

"The nation's priority at this time is to show unity and make a strong offensive against Pakistan. Unfortunately, Bhagwant Mann chose this time to divide the states and play petty politics over national interests," Bittu said.

Punjab was a border state and shares a border with Pakistan, the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries said.

"The prime minister and the chiefs of the armed forces were busy planning a strategy to counter Pakistan, but Bhagwant Mann supports the cause of Pakistan. Mann is playing divisive politics without realising the mood of the country. It is a cowardly act," he said.

Describing it a "shameful act" Bittu demanded an apology from the Punjab CM. He said the water dispute between Punjab and Haryana was not new and "not an issue" at this juncture.

Punjab has full right to its share of river waters and nobody can snatch it, he noted.

Holding inter-state meetings with the Bhakra Beas Management Board to discuss the flow of water and the needs of the states is a "routine matter" and such meetings are held every year but raising the issue now was not needed, he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday hit back at his Punjab counterpart Mann, accusing him of twisting facts about the water issue.

Saini cited a letter dated April 27, which he wrote to Mann, and said that he was surprised that instead of responding to his letter, Man released a video and tried to "mislead people" by disregarding the facts.

Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan meet their water requirements from Bhakra and Pong dams managed by the BBMB. The BBMB decides the annual quota of water to be released to the three states from May 21 every year.

The fresh row on water sharing comes alongside the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal issue, which has already been brewing between the two states for the past several years.

