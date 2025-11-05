Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday paid obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, extending greetings to devotees and praying for peace, prosperity, and progress in Punjab.

Speaking to the reporters in Amritsar, Mann said, "I came here to pay obeisance on the occasion of Gurpurab. People across the world are bowing before Him and hearing his 'baani'. I received the opportunity to be here along with my family. I offered 'ardas' for the progress and peace in Punjab. This is the land of Gurus, of martyrs. May the Almighty bless the people of this land..."

"I extend greetings to all devotees. Several of them have gone to Nankana Sahib to pay obeisance. Wherever the 'baani' of 'Sarbat Da Bhala' echoes in the world, I would want there to be peace and prosperity," he said.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service.

Parkash Utsav, marking the Guru's birth, is observed on this day, with celebrations continuing across gurdwaras until late at night.

A jatha of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan on November 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and pay their respects at various historic gurdwaras on the occasion of Parkash Purb.

Mann also urged the Central government to reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, saying it should not require a formal request to resume the pilgrimage route.

"...Centre should open it. What is the use of it, if they reopen it only when someone writes to them? They should have reopened on their own. Now, they have even started playing Cricket matches with them. The program of paying obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib lasts only 4-5 hours; after that, the 'sangat' returns. So, MHA and MEA should have reopened it. Trade with them continues through Gujarat. Matches are also being played with them. People of both nations want peace," he said.

He also supported reviving trade with Pakistan through Punjab, noting that it would create jobs and boost business in the state.

"Yes, this should have been resumed. They have stopped it. Lakhs of people will get jobs, our trade and business will expand. We have been demanding from time to time," said the CM when asked if trade with Pakistan should resume through Punjab. (ANI)

